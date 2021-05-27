'India has to prepare to give 1 crore COVID doses in a day'

Coronavirus in India: The Union Well being Ministry on Friday mentioned that greater than 1.84 crore doses of Kovid-19 vaccine are these days to be had with the states and union territories and they’re going to obtain 3 lakh extra doses within the subsequent 3 days. The central executive has thus far supplied greater than 22.46 crore doses to the states and union territories via unfastened manner and direct acquire. In line with the knowledge as much as 8 o’clock on Friday, the overall intake has been 20,48,04,853 dosages until date, together with the wasted doses. Additionally Learn – Top Minister chargeable for 2nd wave of Corona, if the tempo of vaccination stays the similar, extra waves will come: Rahul Gandhi.