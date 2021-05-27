Cancel
Mississippi State

Escaped Mississippi inmate captured, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 17 days ago
MISSISSIPPI — An escaped inmate in Mississippi has been captured, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Coleman was captured.

Coleman escaped from the Quitman County Jail over two weeks ago.

He was in jail on aggravated assault charges.

The Panola County Sheriff said Coleman, also known as K-2, was captured in Marked Tree, Arkansas by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken to the local jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

