Escaped Mississippi inmate captured, officials say

MISSISSIPPI — An escaped inmate in Mississippi has been captured, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Keith Coleman was captured.

Coleman escaped from the Quitman County Jail over two weeks ago.

He was in jail on aggravated assault charges.

The Panola County Sheriff said Coleman, also known as K-2, was captured in Marked Tree, Arkansas by the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force.

He was taken to the local jail where he is awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.

