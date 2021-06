When it comes to bags marketed as Men’s, a lot has changed in the last decade, and particularly the last five years or so. Gone are the days of black and brown briefcases or olive green messenger bags. In the 2020s, there are more options for men than ever before. Of course, that’s not to say that men can’t wear whatever they please and that extends to women too. That being said, there’s no better time to be a luxury handbag lover. With designers blurring the lines and leaving things up for the wearer’s interpretation, why not “borrow from the boys” as they say? Fendi’s newest collection of bags is begging us to do so, and today we’re taking a look at brand new Spring 2022 bags, straight off the Fendi runway.