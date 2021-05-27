McKee signs R.I. nursing home staffing requirement into law
PROVIDENCE — The COVID-19 pandemic made a bad situation worse in nursing homes throughout Rhode Island. Many facilities had shared rooms, and the virus easily spread from one resident to the next. The shortage of personal protective equipment didn’t help. And when hospitals transferred their patients to nursing homes for rehab, they were not always required to test them again for COVID-19, which increased the number of infections.www.bostonglobe.com