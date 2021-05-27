2021 NFL win totals, odds, predictions, best bets: Vegas expert picks under 6 wins for New York Jets

Utah leads the series over Memphis, 2-1 The Jazz look to protect their spot as the top seed. Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell are in a hurry to eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies and get ready for the West semifinals. The top-ranked team in the league has a 2-1 lead in the series against the Grizzlies, and with tonight’s victory, they will be just one step away from the next round. But on the other side, Taylor Jenkins’ side is more than eager to complicate the situation. Memphis is in the position to get the series back to the start, which would be an incredible boost for these youngsters.