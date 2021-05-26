Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Why condos in the suburbs are starting to feel like condos downtown

By Adam Bisby, Special to National Post
thecragandcanyon.ca
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Senator Marian Maloney Park opened in late 2019, Lindsay McBean says she never once crossed the Queensway to take her husky, Skeena, for a walk. Fast-forward two years and visits to the landscaped public expanse fronting the four-tower IQ condo complex are daily events for the 30-year resident of nearby Woolgar Avenue in South Etobicoke.

www.thecragandcanyon.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#The Suburbs#Gentrification#Condos#Hotel Amenities#Residential Construction#Space Amenities#Housing And Urban#National Post Publishing#Queensway#Kipling#Covid#Gta#Urbanation#Quadreal Property Group#University Of Toronto#Condo Developers#Downtown Prices#Downtown Lifestyle#Mixed Use Projects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Brooklyn, NYtherealdeal.com

Luxury condo contracts surge in Brooklyn

After townhouses’ month-long reign, condominiums nabbed the title of the most luxury contracts signed last week. Thirty-six contracts for homes asking $2 million or more were signed in Brooklyn from May 24 to 30, according to Compass’ weekly report. Condos accounted for 21 of those deals, including the top five most expensive contract signings.
Fernandina Beach, FLfernandinaobserver.com

Lofty condos will provide opportunities for downtown living

Some 33 years ago, Robbie Young came to Fernandina Beach to help open the Publix supermarket on Sadler Road. In his spare time, he taught Sunday school in the First Baptist Church’s education building on N. 5th Street. Later this year, Mr. Young and his wife of almost fifty years,...
Real Estateurbancondospaces.com

Pioneer Square Condos: Listing Report

YourSeattleHomeTeam.com, Inc. Windermere Real Estate Co. YourSeattleHomeTeam.com, Inc. Disclaimer: The information contained in this listing has not been verified and should be verified by the buyer. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals. All properties are subject to prior sale, change, or withdrawal. Neither broker(s) or information provider(s) shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, misprints and shall be held totally harmless. The information on this website is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. The data relating to real estate for sale on this website comes in part from the Internet Data Exchange program of Northwest MLS IDX. Real estate listings held by other brokerage firms are marked with the green "three trees" logo and include the name of the listing broker(s). Copyright © 2021 Northwest MLS. All rights reserved.
Austin, TXtribeza.com

Parkside At Mueller Condos Arrive Spring 2023

ARRIVING SPRING 2023, Prospect Real Estate—a full-service, family owned and operated boutique residential real estate firm focusing on Austin’s evolving urban core—has been named the exclusive listing agency for Parkside at Mueller, a new condominium development by Austin-based Pearlstone Partners and New York-based ATCO Properties and Management. Located at 1701...
Oakland, CAPosted by
Oakland Observer

Top condo units for sale in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Oakland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
Real EstateYakima Herald Republic

Make Money with Condo Sitting Side Gig

If this past year taught us anything, it’s that side gigs aren’t going anywhere. From grocery delivery, to online tutoring and homeschool assistance, there are a lot of side hustles that will continue to be in demand, even in our post-pandemic world. But another side gig we can’t help wondering...
Real Estatecooperatornews.com

What a Condo or Co-op Board Is … and Isn’t

When one buys a private single-family home, it’s clear who the king or queen of the castle is: the homeowner. When it comes to condominiums and cooperative apartments, however, the relationship between owner and property is a little more complex. While the shareholder or unit owner rules within the walls of their unit, everything beyond the drywall—from the wiring and pipes in the walls to the shared common areas like laundry and fitness rooms, to the exterior elements that hold the building together and protect it from the elements—is governed by the community’s board under the aegis of its governing documents, which contain the rules and regulations that cover a far-ranging variety of issues and give the board authority over different aspects of how the building or association is run. Governing documents are themselves regulated by individual state laws and statutes, and at times even local ordinances.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Trailside45 sold, half becoming condos

TRAVERSE CITY — Apartments originally built in Traverse City to provide reasonable rents have a new owner that plans on turning some of them into condos. Trailside45 sold earlier in May and tenants of the 74-unit building received notice shortly after the sale that the building’s new owners would be converting apartments in the third and fourth floors into condominiums, according to an email provided to the Record-Eagle. Those tenants have the choice of moving out within 120 days or when their lease ends, whichever is longer, or getting first dibs on buying their apartment.
Chicago, ILrejournals.com

Developer delivers 24 condo units to the Loop

Chicago-based developer Moceri + Roszak, in partnership with Thomas Roszak Architecture, has announced the delivery of condominium homes, along with the debut of a fully decorated condominium model and owner-exclusive amenities, at Parkline Chicago. Located at 60 E. Randolph St. in Chicago’s Loop, the new-construction, 26-story luxury tower features 24 condominium homes atop 190 apartments and 6,400-square feet of ground-floor retail. Building construction was completed in April and the apartments are now 60 percent leased.
Carlsbad, CAosidenews.com

Carlsbad Village Condo Sold

Carlsbad CA— Urban Property Group announces the sale of a 2,073 square foot medical office condo in the booming coastal village of Carlsbad. The property is located 2815 Jefferson St.,. Carlsbad, CA. Blankers Realty, LLC sold the property with representation by Amy McNamara of Urban Property Group. Drew and Darlene...
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Council OK’s condo plat on South Main

The Lake Mills City Council approved the condominium plat for Drumlin Crossing at 1204 S. Main Street. The property was formerly a commercial development and was purchased from the city in 2020 by Formul Development LLC. “We’ve been working with the developer for several years and we went through the...
Real Estatecanadianunderwriter.ca

Are your condo clients covered for ‘special assessment’ costs?

In an age when a condo corporation’s insurance may not provide enough coverage for an insured loss, brokers can help their clients by advising condo unit owners about the merits of special assessment insurance, one lawyer suggests. “It is important to note that special assessment insurance only applies where the...