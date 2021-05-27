Viasat Threatens Lawsuit to Delay SpaceX Starlink Broadband
Viasat has asked the FCC to stay the “effectiveness” of a recent order granting SpaceX’s application to modify plans for its LEO satellite broadband constellation. According to Viasat, the FCC violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by failing to assess the environmental impact of deploying thousands of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and having those satellites eventually disintegrate into the atmosphere.www.telecompetitor.com