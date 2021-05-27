Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Viasat Threatens Lawsuit to Delay SpaceX Starlink Broadband

By Joan Engebretson
telecompetitor.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViasat has asked the FCC to stay the “effectiveness” of a recent order granting SpaceX’s application to modify plans for its LEO satellite broadband constellation. According to Viasat, the FCC violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by failing to assess the environmental impact of deploying thousands of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and having those satellites eventually disintegrate into the atmosphere.

