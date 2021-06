China issued $17.7 billion in green bonds for the January 1 to March 31 period, topping each of the quarters since Q3 in 2019 when the total volume of issued-bonds reached $18.7 billion. The enduring rise in such fixed-income instruments, which are designed specifically to support climate-related or environmental projects, is prompting “some analysts to predict this year’s volume may beat the 2019 record” of $32.9 billion green bonds, “as the nation pushes ahead with its emission reduction plans,” S&P Global reports, and may even double in 2021 as a growing number of companies show an interest in green bonds.