Of the total power awarded, 39.9* MW come from six new solar capacity projects, to be constructed in Emilia-Romagna and Sicily starting this year, as well as four refurbishments of existing hydroelectric plants in Piedmont and the Veneto, with construction works set to be carried out between 2021 and 2023. The remaining 1.3 MW relate to new renewable capacity from the “registers” quota, with five solar power projects, four of which will be built on the roofs of Enel facilities.