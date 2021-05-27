Cancel
Theater & Dance

TABC Theater Department Performs Spring Production

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday night, TABC’s theater department welcomed a live audience a year after going dark. The lights shone brightly on the stage where 12 actors took their places to perform a live radio play with a twist. “The First Men in the Moon,” a play based on the H.G. Wells story of the same name, came to life complete with live Foley (sound effects) artists and voice actors telling the story of a voyage to the moon. “Seeing the excitement and energy in a theater with live performers and live audience was nothing short of a miracle,” said TABC’s Director of Performing Arts Rebecca Lopkin. “This year has been so challenging, it was so important to bring back live theater and a sense of normalcy.” This year’s rehearsals were a challenge with students often in quarantine and Zooming into rehearsals but it all came together in the end. The sold-out house and standing ovation were well worth the effort.

