‘Hungry Caterpillar’ Artist Eric Carle Dies, ‘Vessel’ Returns, and More: Morning Links from May 27, 2021

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 18 days ago
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. ERIC CARLE, THE REVERED ILLUSTRATOR AND AUTHOR of children’s books, has died at the age of 91. The artist’s audience was huge: He sold more than 170 million copies of his more than 70 reliably charming books, the New York Times reports. His best-known work, 1969’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, did more than 55 million units in upward of 70 languages. In 2002, Carle and his wife, Barbara, inaugurated the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Massachusetts. Carle was born in Syracuse, New York, in 1929, but his family soon moved to Germany, and he grew up amid World War II. A teacher introduced him to the art of vanguard figures the Nazis labeled as “degenerate,” like Matisse and Picasso, but warned the future artist not to discuss their work, the Washington Post writes in its obituary.

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

