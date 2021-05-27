Cancel
Mule and goat — roommates near Outer Banks — split up after one ‘terrorized’ the other

By Bailey Aldridge
myrtlebeachonline.com
 28 days ago

Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat have gone their separate ways. The two had been pasture mates on a farm near North Carolina’s Outer Banks after the Corolla Wild Horse Fund thought they would get along. Sonny was “terrorizing” the horses he was living with and needed a new home, and Raymond — a stubborn, “tough” mule who once ran with wild horses on the Outer Banks — seemed like a good fit.

#Roommates#Goat#Outer Banks#Wild Horses
