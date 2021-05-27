Heather Morris Reveals New Details About Lea Michele's Bullying

Leah McSweeney is getting in the last word when it comes to her unexpected feud with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Heather Thomson. The two women found themselves at odds before ever really meeting, with Leah taking issue with comments Heather made on her podcast about the other women of RHONY before returning to the show in season 13. Leah confronted Heather with those comments (including allegations of drug use and being disingenuous) during a girls' getaway in the Hamptons, leading to an on and off-camera back and forth between the pair. Things came to a head in the last couple of weeks, as Heather embarked on a press tour of sorts to promote her brief return to the show (including with ET).