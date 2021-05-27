Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Heather Morris Reveals New Details About Lea Michele's Bullying

By Lindsay Barton
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lea Michele captivated audiences on "Glee," but she also made headlines for her reported less-than-perfect behavior behind the scenes. When Michele reportedly tweeted about George Floyd with the Black Lives Matter hashtag in 2020, her co-star Samantha Ware took her to task (via Variety): "Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!," she wrote. "Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's— in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naya Rivera
Person
Heather Morris
Person
George Floyd
Person
Lea Michele
Person
Alex Newell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Ai#Glee#Hollywood#Periodt#The Daily Mail#Variety#Co Star Samantha Ware#Dreams#Black Lives Matter#Television#Remember When#Mistreatment#Never Forget#Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYETOnline.com

'RHONY's Leah McSweeney Fires Back at Heather Thomson, Says Alum Is 'Spinning Lies' About Her Show Exit

Leah McSweeney is getting in the last word when it comes to her unexpected feud with The Real Housewives of New York City alum Heather Thomson. The two women found themselves at odds before ever really meeting, with Leah taking issue with comments Heather made on her podcast about the other women of RHONY before returning to the show in season 13. Leah confronted Heather with those comments (including allegations of drug use and being disingenuous) during a girls' getaway in the Hamptons, leading to an on and off-camera back and forth between the pair. Things came to a head in the last couple of weeks, as Heather embarked on a press tour of sorts to promote her brief return to the show (including with ET).
TV SeriesComicBook

New Netflix Geeked Week Details Revealed

Fresh details about the previously announced Netflix Geeked Week have been revealed. The streamer has announced that their week-long celebration of all things geek will take place across all of the Netflix Geeked social channels including Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok and Facebook in addition to details being available on GeekedWeek.com. Geeked Week will take place from Monday, June 7 to Friday, June 11, kicking off every day at 9am PT/12pm ET/5pm GMT. Rahul Kohli and Mari Takahashi will host the festivities, with special guest hosts including Trisha Hershberger, Erika Ishii, Geoff Keighley, Yuri Lowenthal, and Kiera Please also appearing.
Black, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow’s Rachel Weisz Offers Details About New Marvel Character

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. The release of Black Widow is almost here, and it is the first film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. Black Widow will be a deep dive into the history and character of Natasha Romanoff, and Scarlett Johansson has spoken about the difficulty of telling her story. Marvel’s return to theaters is almost upon us, and Black Widow star Florence Pugh is ready for it and all the press that comes with it. Now actress Rachel Weisz has now offered details about her new Marvel character.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘Jupiter’s Legacy’: New Details About Netflix’s Cancellation Emerge

New details have come out about Netflix’s surprising cancellation of Jupiter’s Legacy which primarily involved budget issues. Weeks after the show’s debut on the streamer, Netflix decided to move on from Jupiter’s Legacy despite beating out The Handmaiden’s Tale and others in Nelson ratings during its first full week. A little over a week after its cancellation, The Hollywood Reporter revealed some more behind-the-scenes details.
Designers & Collectionstheface.com

Tender: Heather Glazzard’s new fashion zine explores queer joy

“I think that tenderness is part of who I am,” says photographer Heather Glazzard. ​“I see things in a romantic way.” This tenderness informed the making of Heather’s latest zine – aptly titled Tender – a collaboration with stylist Nathan Henry and an endeavour to empower trans and non-binary people through fashion.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Sterling K. Brown and More Celebrity Dads Share Their Ideal Father’s Day Celebrations

Fantasizing about Father’s Day! Sterling K. Brown, Sean Lowe and more celebrity dads are sharing their ideal holiday celebrations exclusively with Us Weekly. “My wife, [Ryan Michelle Bathe,] last year did something so wonderful,” the This Is Us star, 45, tells Us. “Like, we had brunch together. I got a chance to eat my favorite food with French toast. And then she took the kids, [Andrew and Amaré,] and I went home and watched television and it was a real delight. That’s all I really need, just a little time and a little solitude.”
TV & Videosnbnews24.com

What RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Thinks About Jen Shah’s Legal Scandal

Heather echoed related sentiments through the podcast, sharing, “Every thing performs out in real-time.”. “We’re in it together with her,” she continued. “We’re going by way of it as pals—as individuals, who for the primary time of their lives, are public figures. And for the primary time of their lives, not solely need to reply to their household and pals, however a worldwide viewers.”
Celebritiesriver1037.com

Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade to guest-host ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Following Chris Harrison’s departure as host of the “Bachelor” franchise, a number of celebrities have been announced to guest-host “Bachelor in Paradise” this summer. Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and Lil Jon will join the previously announced David Spade as rotating guest-hosts in Mexico. Each star will serve as host throughout the summer and help previous “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants find love on one of summer’s hottest reality shows. “Bachelorette” alum Wells Adams will be returning to “BIP” along with his fiancé, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland. All four celebrities are said to be temporary hosts for the franchise.
Celebritiesbbcgossip.com

‘Bachelor’ Babies! Lauren Burnham, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Welcome Twins

Twin time! Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. welcomed their son and daughter on Saturday, June 12. “@Luyendyktwins are here!” the former Bachelor, 39, wrote via his Instagram Story on Saturday, after documenting his wife’s birthing journey. “Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly. Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you all for all the support.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Zooey Deschanel Reflects on 'Instant Chemistry' With 'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott have been going strong since they started dating in fall 2019. When they met while filming a special Carpool Karaoke with their siblings in August 2019, Deschanel felt "instant chemistry" between the two, she told Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Friday. During another interview, while promoting The Celebrity Dating Game, Deschanel called Scott the "nicest person in the world."
NFLPWMania

Official Details On New Documentary About Chyna’s Life

VICE TV TO AIR THE FIRST EVER DOCUMENTARY ABOUT THE ENIGMATIC RISE AND FALL OF WRESTLING LEGEND CHYNA. VICE VERSA: Chyna features never-before-seen footage from Chyna’s last days and exclusive interviews with family members and insiders who are speaking for the first time. It airs Thursday June 17th @ 9...