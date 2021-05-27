Heather Morris Reveals New Details About Lea Michele's Bullying
Lea Michele captivated audiences on "Glee," but she also made headlines for her reported less-than-perfect behavior behind the scenes. When Michele reportedly tweeted about George Floyd with the Black Lives Matter hashtag in 2020, her co-star Samantha Ware took her to task (via Variety): "Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!," she wrote. "Cause I'll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would 's— in my wig!' amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood."www.nickiswift.com