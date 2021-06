(RTTNews) - Latvia's economy contracted at a slower pace in the first quarter than estimated earlier, latest figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday. Gross domestic product fell an unadjusted 1.3 percent year-on-year, which was revised from a 2.2 percent fall. The decline came after a 1.5 percent drop in the fourth quarter of 2020. Output has been decreasing since the first quarter of 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt activity and pushed the economy into a severe recession.