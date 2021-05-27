Less Than 10% Of People Would Switch Places With This Real Housewife

So, the definition of the word is this: the practice of ending a personal relationship with someone by suddenly and without explanation, withdrawing from all communication. We have all been there. MTV has a TV show totally devoted to this topic. When I was younger, running around like a maniac, I got ghosted. I got ghosted…LOTS. This was before social media and cell phones. In the bad old days, you would neurotically check your answering machine, go from bar to bar hoping to “accidentally” run into your target, or one of your girls would call you from a payphone and give you a play-by-play of what was happening. I have been known to hide behind cars and look through windows trying to find out why the man in question was not getting back to me. After all, we flirted, slept together, shared the last cigarette, and watched the sun come up. “I’ll call you later”, was a mantra of hope. Hope for a next time, more sex, more smoking, fun, and frolic. In the last few months, being “ghosted” has taken on new meaning.