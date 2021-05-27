Cancel
Envision Shakespeare Presents Hamlet 2021

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year of virtual productions and Zooming, students at Bruriah, Frisch, TABC, RKYHS, The Idea School and Maayanot had the incredible opportunity to participate in Envision Shakespeare’s annual festival live and in-person! Rebecca Lopkin of Envision Theater and Nancy Edelman, of The Idea School spearhead the event and we’re excited to bring it back in person this year. Lopkin remarked, “After a year of virtual productions it was so nice to be able to see everyone’s faces and feel the energy in the space when schools performed their scenes and participated in live theatre workshops. What an incredible experience for all!”

jewishlink.news
