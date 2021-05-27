Acer's Swift X has RTX 30-series graphics in a slender body

The 30-series graphics card train keeps on rolling as Nvidia announce the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti card variants. The 3080 Ti becomes the new flagship model and leapfrogs its brother into being perhaps the most attractive model of the series - purely on the balance of specs that is. While the souped-up Ti version of the 3070 card also sees a healthy boost to its specs too, easily overtaking its sibling. Cutting to the chase, the RTX 3080 Ti will launch at the $1,199 / £1,049 price mark on June 3rd, while the RTX 3070 Ti will come in at a tantalizing $599 / £529 on June 10th, making it one of the most desirable cards in the range. And probably leaving a slightly sour taste in the mouth of anyone who managed to buy an RTX 3070 or even 3080 in the last six months or so.