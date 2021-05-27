Ohr Yisroel Celebrates Wedding of R’ Azzi Kimmel

Ohr Yisroel talmidim were elated to celebrate the wedding of their beloved Guidance Counselor and Director of Student Activities R’ Azzi Kimmel to Lexi Thall. The talmidim brought their trademark energy and left everything they had on the dance floor as they were mesameach the choson and kallah late into the evening. Ohr Yisroel wishes the choson and kallah and the entire Kimmel and Thall families only bracha and hatzlacha and looks forward to sharing many more simchas together.