Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Ohr Yisroel Celebrates Wedding of R’ Azzi Kimmel

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhr Yisroel talmidim were elated to celebrate the wedding of their beloved Guidance Counselor and Director of Student Activities R’ Azzi Kimmel to Lexi Thall. The talmidim brought their trademark energy and left everything they had on the dance floor as they were mesameach the choson and kallah late into the evening. Ohr Yisroel wishes the choson and kallah and the entire Kimmel and Thall families only bracha and hatzlacha and looks forward to sharing many more simchas together.

jewishlink.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Student Activities#Dance Floor#Guidance Counselor#Bracha#Trademark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship Advicehvmag.com

Parties, Weddings & Celebrations

Now that better days are here and gatherings and catered events are able to resume with safety protocols in place, it’s time to schedule those special events, from weddings and anniversaries to graduations, birthdays, and other important milestones. And, when you do, let Hudson Valley event planners help make your celebrations beyond-your-dreams easy, worry free, and ensuring that you look and feel your absolute best.
Relationshipsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Couples celebrate wedding milestones with Mass

Jun. 7—SCRANTON — Kathleen Ives of Dunmore was immediately aware she found her match five decades ago. Fifty years later, her hunch remains true. Kathleen and her husband, Carl Ives, joined about 100 other couples for the Diocese of Scranton's annual wedding anniversary Mass on Sunday afternoon at St. Peter's Cathedral, which honored those celebrating 25 or 50 years or marriage.
Relationshipsmelodyinter.com

Chacha Eke Faani and husband celebrate 8th wedding anniversary with lovely family photos

Actress, Chacha Eke Faani, and her husband, Austin, are celebrating their eight wedding anniversary today, June 1. Chacha shared lovely family photos on her Instagram page to commemorate their wedding anniversary and wrote; ”June 1st 2013 I married my best friend @austinfaani 8years and 4 babies after, here we are.God loves me too much #8thWeddingAnniversary #Mr&MrsFaani”she wrote More photos below…
Clarion, IACedar Valley Daily Times

Jellings to celebrate golden wedding anniversary

The family of Jerry and Mary Jellings would like to announce the celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple married on June 12, 1971 at the First United Methodist Church in Clarion, Iowa. Their nuptials blessed them with three children: Jennifer (Doug) Myers of Belleville, Wisconsin; Julie (Jason) Brinkman...
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Wayne and Susan Fick celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Wayne and Susan (Northrup) Fick of Ashland are celebrating 50 years of marriage on Saturday, June 5, 2021. They are the parents of four sons: Aaron (Nora), Aric (Kathy), Shawn (Pauline) and Matthew (Jennifer). They have eight grandchildren: Mark (Helen), Emily, Kate, Alex, Abbie, Emme, Owen and Aubrie. Wayne is...
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Mr. and Mrs. Terry R. Morgan celebrate 45th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Ray and Cheryl Ann Morgan of Clarksburg recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary with a dinner at the Wonder Bar Steak House in Clarksburg. The high school sweethearts were married April 23, 1976, at the West Salem United Methodist Church in Salem by the Rev. Charles Yoho.
Bridgeport, WVWVNews

Mr. and Mrs. John Holbert celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. John Holbert of Bridgeport celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2021. John and Ruth Holbert were married May 20, 1951, at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg. After enjoying a honeymoon trip near Deep Creek Lake, Maryland, Mr. and Mrs. Holbert have resided for...
Relationship Adviceweddingchicks.com

Three Days of Wedding Celebration on Sifnos Island Greece

Due to Covid-19, this couple had to cut down their guest list however they still wanted to have the full wedding experience and planned three days of wedding activities. They ended up with a magical and bohemian wedding in Greece that was overflowing with crip white and light brown details that perfectly accented their venue, Paradise Place Sifnos. The brides style was a gorgeous fairy gown from Tikei Exclusive and paired with gorgeous Swarovski jewelry.
Buffalo, NYbuffalo.com

How Buffalo couples celebrated their weddings during the pandemic

Wedding planning is often a multi-year process—one deeply uprooted by Covid-19 and the need for strict safety protocols. In response to the nightmarish 2020, Buffalo couples decided to postpone or scale down their weddings. For couples who wanted to keep their original wedding dates, many adjusted their plans in favor...
RelationshipsVictorville Daily Press

'A perfect magical evening': 'Today' show's Al Roker celebrates wedding of daughter Courtney

Wedding bells are in the forecast for Al Roker's family. The "Today" show weather anchor celebrated the nuptials of his oldest daughter, Courtney, over the weekend in New Jersey. Roker and his wife, ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, attended Friday's ceremony. Roker's youngest daughter, 22-year-old Leila, was her big sister's maid of honor. Roker's 18-year-old son Nick was in the wedding as a groomsman.
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Al Roker Celebrates His Daughter Courtney's Wedding With Sweet Family Photos

Television personality Al Roker is having a great 2021. The Today Show weather anchor recently announced the marriage of his eldest daughter, Courtney, on Friday, June 4, 2021, after announcing her engagement in April the year prior. Al has gushed about his lovely family on social media before, but who are his children? Here's everything we know about Al's children with his wife, Deborah Roker.
Ashland, OHtimes-gazette.com

Eloise and Keith Siler to celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Keith Siler and Eloise Johns were married on June 4, 1961 at Clear Creek Church by J. Perry Prather. Keith retired in 2001 from Pentair and Eloise retired from the Ashland Public Library Bookmobile and Park Street School. They are the parents of Brian, Kevin and Jennifer (deceased). Their grandchildren...
Sebastopol, CAPetaluma 360

Sebastopol couple who traveled 30,000 miles with kids celebrate 75th wedding anniversary

Bill and Dorothy Owens met in 1945 as co-workers at an Indiana factory that produced more than 6,000 fighter planes during World War II. Dorothy, then 22, was a genuine Rosie the Riveter, connecting fuselage sections of P-47 Thunderbolt planes with rivets, while Bill, 21, was an inspector at the Republic Aviation Corp. plant that employed more than 5,000 women and men, lifting Evansville from depression to prosperity in less than a year.
Celebritiesinsider.com

9 stunning wedding dresses celebrities wore for their big days in 2021

Lauren Ludwig, who married actor Alexander Ludwig, wore a sleeveless design on her wedding day. The couple decided to elope after being engaged for one month, as the "Vikings" star wrote on his Instagram page. His bride chose a classic white dress with a V-shaped neckline and a long train for their big day. She also paired it with pearl earrings, and a long veil covered in the same stones.