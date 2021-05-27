Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Rival defensive coordinator breaks down Georgia star JT Daniels

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wIztW_0aDLeBli00

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — The Georgia-Clemson football game is 100 days away, but the coaching staffs are already deep into their game plans.

Chris King, the defensive coordinator at St. John Bosco, knows the soft of challenges JT Daniels presents will keep Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables up late at night.

Daniels was lighting up storied SoCal programs for Mater Dai long before his impressive finish to the 2020 regular season.

St. John Bosco represented the biggest Trinity League challenge on the schedule annually and beat Daniels two of the five times he faced them. Not that there was any shame in that.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Brent Venables
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Football#American Football#League Football#Star#Bellflower#Socal#Trinity League#Cox Media Group#Georgia Clemson#Coaching#Storied Socal Programs#Calif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennessee StatePosted by
WGAU

NC St, Tennessee lock up CWS bids; No. 1 seed Arkansas out

North Carolina State and Tennessee locked up spots in the College World Series on Sunday, with the Wolfpack knocking out No. 1 national seed Arkansas. Two days after losing its NCAA super regional opener by 19 runs, Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps and NC State beat the Razorbacks 3-2 in the deciding Game 3.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia StateKU Sports

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky

Monday afternoon, on a live podcast with Jeff Goodman and The Field of 68 Media Network, Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler orally committed to Kentucky. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Asked by Goodman what made the difference, Wheeler, who led the SEC...