Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Yavneh Academy Goes B.I.G. for Israel

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYavneh Academy launched B.I.G. Week—Buy Israeli Goods Week from May 10-16. B.I.G. week is a project spearheaded by seventh graders as part of their Advisory program unit “Do Not Stand Idly By” as they attempt to combat the BDS movement which discourages purchasing Israeli products. The unit called “Do Not Stand Idly By” focuses on the fact that we are responsible for one another and when injustice is happening we cannot stand idly by and must be “upstanders.” Now Israel needs our support more than ever!

jewishlink.news
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Week#Advisory#Bds#Upstanders#Cedar Market#Glatt Express#Grand#Join Yavneh Academy#Big Week#Yavneh Families#Israeli Products#Israeli Goods#School#Students#Seventh Graders#Injustice#Supermarkets#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Middle East
Related
Religionchristianity.com

Understanding Israel, Part One

It seems as if the nation of Israel is always in the news, but with the recent conflict with Hamas resulting in the worst violence in nearly a decade – currently in a fragile ceasefire – they are front and center as never before. Many Christians don’t know what to...
Oneida, NYRomesentinel.com

Salka stands with Israel

ONEIDA — Assemblyman John Salka, R-121, issued a statement announcing his support for Israel. “It is crucial that we, as a state and nation, stand united in our support for Israel,” said Salka. “Israel is not only our strongest ally in the Middle East, Israel is a cornerstone of democracy...
Middle EastConnersville News-Examiner

Israel is not guilty

The Hamas terrorist group ruling the Gaza Strip is finally doing what it could always have done, namely ceasing fire on Israel, meaning that Israel is ceasing fire, too. If Hamas had never started sending thousands of rockets to light Israel’s skies, there would not have been an 11-day war, hundreds would not have been killed, infrastructure would not have been smashed and there would be more hope in the world.
Middle EastDaily Review & Sunday Review

Israel at the crossroads

Israel was created by an action of the United Nations in 1947 as a haven for Jews leaving Europe during and after World War II. The United Nations has set the basic principles for a negotiated peaceful settlement with the Palestinians who had lived there prior to 1947 (known as the “land for peace” formula) by its resolutions 242 (1967) and 338 (1973). Starting as a sliver of its current territory, over the years the new nation successfully fought neighboring countries and thereby secured control over a much larger territory now known as greater Israel from the Jordanian border to the Mediterranean. Israel has also occupied the Gaza territory that was originally part of Egypt, and the Golan Heights, formerly part of Syria.
Middle EastDissident Voice

On the Politics of Victory and Defeat: How Gaza Dethroned the King of Israel

How did Benjamin Netanyahu manage to serve as Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister? With a total of 15 years in office, Netanyahu surpassed the 12-year mandate of Israel’s founding father, David Ben Gurion. The answer to this question will become particularly critical for future Israeli leaders who hope to emulate Netanyahu’s legacy, now that his historic leadership is likely to end.
Middle Eastprimepublishers.com

Support for Israel

The Jewish Federation of Western Connecticut stands with Israel in its efforts to safeguard its citizens from thousands of rockets launched from Gaza targeting Israeli civilian populations centers. We mourn the loss of civilians on all sides of the conflict and hope that there will a quick resolution to the...
Worldmillardccp.com

No, Israel is not an apartheid state

The charge of apartheid is the new blood libel. As Hamas rains rockets down on Israel, members of the Squad in Congress and other left-wing enemies are using the occasion to amplify their accusation that Israel is an “apartheid state.”. This is a transparent attempt to delegitimize—and isolate and ultimately...
Middle EastTahlequah Daily Press

COLUMN: On Israel, Palestinians and bulldozers

In 1967, President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt was informed by the Soviet Union – a supplier of weapons to both Egypt and Syria – that Israel had massed troops on the Syrian border. Nasser mobilized his forces and the United Nations forces stationed in the region, since the 1956 Suez Canal crisis, withdrew.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

From underground garage to stairwell, life goes on in Israel

Just when Israel was emerging triumphant ahead of the rest of the world from the coronavirus pandemic, we found ourselves at war with Hamas, the Islamist group that controls the Gaza Strip. In an apparent effort to position itself in the eyes of the Palestinian people as the defender of...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Between Conflict and Containment: Jewish-Arab Relations in Israel

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.” Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents), and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Minoritiescityweekly.net

Stop Enabling Israel

Black lives matter; LBGTQ lives matter; Hispanic lives matter; children's lives matter. There is no shortage of movements, rallies, and demonstrations focused on eliminating unnecessary loss of life. Many of those movements have found success in the media, and the revision of policies and laws—particularly those relating to law enforcement's use of lethal force—have affected a stronger conscience in protecting, not just some, but all of our citizens.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Why are SO many Israelis Angry with Naftali Bennett?

Perhaps to non-Israeli followers of Israeli politics, soon-to-be-king Naftali Bennett is doing what is only natural for a politician: making the best deal possible, while extricating the country from a political quagmire that has lasted for more than two years. Indeed, Bennett campaigned to be Israel’s prime minister, and this is precisely what he’s achieving.
Worldjuf.org

Chicago to Israel to Kenya

When Avital Kaszovitz prepared to be a Modern Orthodox shlicha (emissary) to the Jewish community in Kenya, she never imagined one of the first things she would do would be sending homemade challah and chicken soup to recovering COVID-19 patients. "Hearing how appreciative they were, and feeling like I could...
Middle Eastvcyamerica.org

Israel in the Crosshairs

Chris Katulka is the assistant director of North American Ministries with Friends of Israel. Host of the radio program, The Friends of Israel Today, he also serves as a speaker, writer, and blogger for The Friends of Israel and writes for Israel My Glory magazine. The Friends of Israel is a worldwide Christian ministry communicating biblical truth about Israel and the Messiah, while fostering solidarity with the Jewish people.
WorldThe Jewish Press

The Last 7 Days in Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinkin arrived in Israel this week to fix everything. Obviously that’s not going to happen, but so far he hasn’t done too much damage either, which is pleasantly surprising. While certainly not on the level of the Trump Administration, so far the Biden Administration has...
Worldcity-countyobserver.com

Gov. Holcomb Traveling To Israel

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is traveling to Israel this week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The governor will be in the country today and Wednesday. “I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an...
Religionpoliticstoday.org

Zionism and Hindu Nationalism Bring Israel and India Together

Why Hindu nationalists have found a brother in arms in Israel and supported recent Israeli escalation in Gaza, which killed 253 Palestinians, 66 of whom are children. When Israeli warplanes, artillery positions and armed drones rained missiles and bombs upon Gaza for 11 consecutive days last month, killing 253 Palestinians, 66 of whom were children, the Israeli Government received predictable support from the United States, but the words of solidarity it received from India has raised eyebrows around the world.