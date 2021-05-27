Yavneh Academy Goes B.I.G. for Israel
Yavneh Academy launched B.I.G. Week—Buy Israeli Goods Week from May 10-16. B.I.G. week is a project spearheaded by seventh graders as part of their Advisory program unit "Do Not Stand Idly By" as they attempt to combat the BDS movement which discourages purchasing Israeli products. The unit called "Do Not Stand Idly By" focuses on the fact that we are responsible for one another and when injustice is happening we cannot stand idly by and must be "upstanders." Now Israel needs our support more than ever!