TCA Seventh Graders Join Math Competition

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Tenafly Chabad Academy seventh grade students participated in the Perennial Math Finals Competition after placing second in the Perennial Math Winter Dash. TCA is so proud of them for their enthusiasm, knowledge and teamwork.

