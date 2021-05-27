Public Golf Courses In Overland Park

Golf. The game you can play your whole life. The game you can clap so timidly at, the game you still have to dress up for. The game that Robin Williams famously said (minus a few expletives) was invented to have you whack away at your ball, and each time you miss you feel like you’re going to have a stroke. And we love it. Golf on vacation? A big yes, but finding great public courses can be difficult. Luckily, in Overland Park you can find several non-members-only courses to enjoy and challenge your game.