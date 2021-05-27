Cancel
MTA Juniors Learn Life Skills

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTA’s life skills course for juniors helps talmidim prepare for life after high school. The course, which will be offered to additional talmidim for the upcoming academic year, includes guest speakers who present on a variety of important topics, such as how to manage finances, how to prepare for job interviews and how to prepare basic meals. On Wednesday, May 19, talmidim learned life-saving skills from Bergenfield Ambulance Corp Deputy Chief Ahmos Silvera through hands-on demonstrations. Deputy Chief Silvera reviewed a variety of techniques, including different types of tourniquets and how to use them and the methods used to assist someone who has trouble breathing. Through this course, talmidim build the confidence and the skills necessary to thrive on their own after graduation.

