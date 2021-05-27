Cancel
Lake Placid, NY

UP CLOSE: 'All are welcome'

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID — The Rev. Kenneth Hitch always looks for the outsider in the room. When he was younger, this newest rector of the St. Eustace Episcopal Church in Lake Placid was outgoing. He enjoyed having friends and found he could fit in anywhere. But it’s that adaptability that made him feel like he didn’t really fit in with any one group.

Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Saranac Lake, NYPosted by
Adirondack Explorer

Shut out

In Saranac Lake and around the Adirondacks, a crisis of affordable rentals worsens. Open up the popular house-hunting site Zillow and search for rentals in Saranac Lake. You might, as I did on a recent search, come up with a surprising answer: “No matching results. Try changing your search.” In other words: No available apartments here; move along.
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

Mourning for a young newcomer

LAKE PLACID — The people who miss Bryce Laughlin say he was the kind of guy who just wanted those around him to be happy. Laughlin moved to Lake Placid in March and died last month of pneumonia after contracting COVID-19. He was 22 years old. Laughlin is remembered as...
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

LPHS Senior Project: Carpentry with dad, before departing

LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School senior Jack Lawrence is doing one last project with his dad before going off to college. Every year, Lake Placid’s graduating class caps off their last year in school with senior projects. Students have to dedicate at least 30 hours to their project, and whatever they choose to do has to fall into set categories, such as community service or self-improvement. Lawrence, 17, has chosen to build two benches for students from scratch.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Lake Placid summer camps planned

Over many years, local organizations have been helping parents get kids out of the house during the summer with camps. Both day camps and sleepover camps are always a big draw during the summer, giving parents some time to breathe and kids some time with others their own age. Due to the pandemic, many parents are wondering what camps will be open this summer, after so many camps and summer activities were canceled last year.
Lake Placid, NYlakeplacidnews.com

State tree cutting reined in

It was bound to happen one of these days. State agencies have been playing a little fast and loose with New York’s constitutional protections for the Adirondack and Catskill Forest Preserves for a long time. The state consistently lets itself off the hook for violations it would punish a private citizen for.
Lake Placid, NYHotel Online

Sébastien Roelly Joins Lake Placid, New York’s 96-suite Whiteface Lodge as Executive Chef

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – March 12, 2021 – Sébastien Roelly has joined Lake Placid, New York’s Whiteface Lodge as executive chef. A French-trained chef, pastry chef and restaurateur, Roelly brings more than 20 years of experience in top restaurant and hotel kitchens throughout his native Canada and the U.S. to his new role. His expertise spans the classic French cuisine he embraced from childhood—working his way through the French cookbook collection of his professional chef father—to Italian and Asian fusion cuisine.
Tupper Lake, NYNorth Country Public Radio

A new path: Rail trail work underway in the Adirondacks

After more than a decade of lawsuits and fiery debates, New York State is building a new rail trail in the Adirondacks. The route will run from Lake Placid to Tupper Lake and will be open to everyone from hikers to snowmobilers. Emily RussellA new path: Rail trail work underway...