Why Minnesota Is One Of The Best State’s For Millennials

Chalk up another category in which Minnesota ranks first! And, this time it has to do with our love of angling. Did you know that we're currently in the middle of National Fishing and Boating Week? It's true, according to TakeMeFishing.org, it runs every year in early June, and kicked off this year on June 5th, and runs through June 13th. It's a week dedicated to getting out, enjoying the outdoors, and spending more time in nature. Plus, it says, fishing and boating allow you to release stress, relax, and enjoy wildlife.