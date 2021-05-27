Cancel
Computer Science

The Idea School Prepares For Spring Exhibition Of Student Learning

Cover picture for the articleThe Idea School students and faculty are eagerly looking forward to their Spring Exhibition of Student Learning. For the first time since March of 2020, the exhibition will take place live and in-person. Students are creating meaningful projects that exhibit their deep learning in areas of science, engineering and Judaic studies. One project on display will be an interdisciplinary biology and data and computer science project where students are using precise Arduino sensors as they create their own experiments—such as testing Ph or moisture levels in soil—and monitoring and digitally recording how different variables affect plant growth and health. Students are also working hard on self-directed projects for their class called Democratic Inquiry; they are creating a video game with original art, soundtrack, storyline and coding it from scratch. The exhibition will take place on Monday evening, June 7, throughout the beautiful outdoor grounds at the Kaplen JCC on the Palisades and will be presented to an audience of parents and incoming students.

