Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce commencement of its 2021 exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni' or the 'Project' or the 'Property'), located on the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the 'Zambian Copperbelt'). This year's primary objective is to expand and vector into higher-grade areas of the two priority copper prospects discovered during the 2019 and 2020 exploration programs, and to test other priority targets on the Property.