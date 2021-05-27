Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen
Kolding, Denmark— Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient, standardized, and modular electrolysers used in on-site production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity, today announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (”IPO” or ”Offering”) of its shares and to apply for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.fuelcellsworks.com