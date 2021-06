According to a big new study published in the journal Diabetologia, the time of day when your body—and your metabolism, specifically—get the most out of exercise is in the early evening. The study focused on obese men who lived a sedentary life and ate greasy, fatty diets, and it ultimately found that the ones who performed their exercise at 6:30pm were better able to offset the gnarly effects of their bad diet than those who exercised at 6:30am. The evening exercise crowd also came away with better biomarkers overall.