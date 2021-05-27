Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Suspect Nabbed After Threatening Person With Gun On Long Island Street, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tLsS_0aDLdcRQ00
Joel Almendares Valencia Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man wanted for threatening another person with a gun on a local street has been arrested.

Joel Almendares Valencia, age 24, was arrested on Wednesday, May 26, for an incident that took place on Monday, May 24, in New Cassel, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man was threatened with a gun by an unknown male subject while on Park Avenue. The victim reported the incident to the police and the investigation began.

On Wednesday, officers located Valencia on the corner of Urban Avenue and Prospect Avenue and attempted to place him into custody, police said.

Valencia began to actively resist, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody, according to police.

During the struggle, an officer sustained an injury to his right arm and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Valencia was charged with assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, May 27, in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Island Man#Police Detectives#County Police#Guns#Suspect#Officer#Park Avenue#Prospect Avenue#Urban Avenue#Treatment#New Cassel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Clifton, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Clifton Man Charged With Fondling Child, 11, In Home, Car

An 11-year-old child was fondled more than once by a Clifton man, authorities charged. A judge in Paterson allowed the release of Lee Russy, 47, with monitoring, following his arrest late last week. He became the focus of an investigation after the child was brought to a pediatrician, Passaic County...
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Separate Paterson Shootings: Drive-By Wounds 3, Bullet Goes Through Window, Man Hit In Leg

No fewer than four people were wounded in a series of shootings in Paterson on Saturday. Three of them arrived in separate vehicles at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center -- all men, ages 24, 27 and 30 -- following a drive-by shooting shortly before 5 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint release.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Voice

State Police Issue Alert For Wanted Long Island Man

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man who has been wanted on Long Island since 2016. Justin Desir, 34, is wanted by the New York State Police and Nassau County Court after being arrested for alleged impaired driving on July 6, 2014. A bench warrant was issued on July 29, 2016, after Desir failed to appear for court proceedings.
Englewood, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Fast Lane Of Route 4

A pedestrian was struck and killed in the fast lane of Route 4 in Englewood overnight Sunday, authorities confirmed. A Honda struck Jorge Reyes Tapia, 42, of the Bronx in the westbound lane near Van Brunt Street shortly after 1 a.m., Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said. The driver then...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

HEARTLESS: Resident, 92, Victimized By 'Gypsy' Scammers, Lyndhurst Police Nab Two

A 92-year-old Lyndhurst man fell victim to a familiar "gypsy" scam, losing $4,000 to a pair of thieves who claimed that they'd repaired his driveway, authorities said. Two Massachusetts men, David Standish of Haverhill and Thomas Stanley of Danvers, were arrested by Lyndhurst police with help from their colleagues in North Arlington, Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Saturday.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

A Long Island man has been charged in connection to a fatal overdose. According to Nassau County Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives, an investigation into the fatal overdose of a Nassau County resident led to the arrest of Marc Gumpert, age 51, of Long Beach. Narcotics/Vice Squad detectives placed the defendant under...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Long Island Store Workers Nabbed For Selling Alcohol, E-Cigarettes To Minors, Police Say

Two men are facing charges on Long Island for selling alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors during a police investigation, officials announced. Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section and Comment Support Unit officers conducted an investigation between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 into the alleged sales of alcohol and nicotine to underage buyers following multiple complaints from the community.
Mastic Beach, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Duo Charged In Connection With Long Island Shooting

Police have released the identities of two men charged in connection with a Long Island shooting. John Argueta, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, and Junior Argueta, age 18, both of Brentwood, was arrested on Friday, June 10, by Suffolk County Police in connection with the shooting which took place in Mastic Beach on Thursday, June 3.