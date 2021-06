Peugeot may have given up on its plans to sell cars here in the States, but that doesn't mean the brand is totally dead in the US. The French automaker is working with Jeep to produce the latter's newest small crossover, something that will be even smaller than the Jeep Renegade. According to reports, this new Jeep will be based on the Peugeot 2008, which shares a platform with the Opel Mokka. That German crossover is also available as the Mokka-E, and all of these tidbits of information have painted a pretty clear picture of what we can expect from the new baby Jeep, which, for the purposes of this article, we'll call Jeepster.