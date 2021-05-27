Cancel
Visual Art

Yeshivat He’Atid Kindergarten Students Connect Art to Chag

By Article Uploader
jewishlink.news
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yeshivat He’atid kindergarten students continued their amazing artist study unit, this time on Georgia O’Keefe, just in time for Shavuot. As the children learned about the different minhagim of Shavuot, one that stood out was that many people decorate their homes with flowers. Georgia O’Keefe was an American artist who is well known for her paintings of flowers. To prepare the students for this unit of study, they read books about her life and how she started drawing as a child. Since O’Keefe mostly painted flowers up close, they looked at individual flowers up close with magnifying glasses to see the hidden details on each petal and stem. The best part was when the children drafted beautiful flowers of their own. They learned about the use of bold and vibrant colors as they selected various tones to add color to their drawings. The completed art pieces complimented the special minhag to adorn our homes with flowers for Shavuot.

jewishlink.news
Paul Cezanne
