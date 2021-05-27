Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Hidden Gems of CLT: Artist Whitney Austin

By Alexandra Elich
wccbcharlotte.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, NC. — WCCB Charlotte’s Alexandra Elich visits Charlotte-based artist Whitney Austin. Don’t let your passion stay in a coma! Wake it up and live your authentic life. A phrase Whitney Austin lives by. “There’s no words to describe it. I’m still shocked that this is my life, really. The...

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Art Gallery, Clt, Hidden Gems, Abstract Paintings, Wccb Charlotte, African American, Custom Paintings, Abstract Portraits, Vibrant Colors, Textures, 3 D Elements, Energy, Patterns
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

UNCC grad breaks out of his comfort zone with photos of his community near Charlotte

Malik Norman just earned his degree in photography from UNC Charlotte, but his work had already gained local and national attention. His photographs have been shown at The Light Factory and in a juried show at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago that’s on view through July 4. He had a solo exhibition at UNCC’s Student Union Gallery and his images have been published in “Fraction,” an online photography magazine.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: All American “Fight The Power”

When the truth comes out, Laura is furious and is left to face the consequences on a new episode of All American at 8 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on Youtube. About All American:. When a rising high school football player from South L.A....
Charlotte, NCthecharlottepost.com

Charlotte actress Maritalyn Frazier branches out to film production

COURTESY MARITALYN FRAZIERCharlotte-based actress Maritalyn Frazier launched Never Too Young Productions earlier this year, with a debut movie, "Dead End: The Ambush of the Florence 7" based on a fatal confrontation in Florence, S.C. Maritalyn Frazier always wanted to tell a story about her hometown, but never like this. The...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Jealous Jovi, Hulk Smash & Johnny Carson Returns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?,” Jovi proves more than once that he knows nothing about parenthood or women. Kalani & Asuelu need to spice up their marriage but Kalani isn’t into Asuelu’s version of role play. What’s the most embarassing thing that can happen on...
Charlotte, NCcharlottemagazine.com

Camping Group Brings Charlotte Kids to the Outdoors

Keith Cradle is a busy guy. The 46-year-old serves as director of youth and juvenile programs for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. He’s also on the boards of directors for the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Charlotte Trail of History—along with seats on the Mint Museum Contemporary Art Board and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. It’s no wonder Cradle unplugs from Zoom and escapes on weekends, when the avid hiker and camper heads to one of the several state parks that surround Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

9PM: Black Lightning “The Book Of Resurrection: Chapter One: Crossroads”

Jefferson realizes that sometimes, an admission of weakness can be a show of strength on a new episode of Black Lightning at 9 PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids. Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
Charlotte, NCuncc.edu

Gallery named in Ken Lambla’s honor

The University recently honored Ken Lambla, professor emeritus and founding dean of the College of Arts + Architecture, with the dedication of the Storrs Gallery as the Lambla Gallery to mark Lambla's retirement from UNC Charlotte. In February 2021, Lambla was elevated to the American Institute of Architects College of...
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Fort Mill, SCWCNC

Fort Mill's Matt Josa continues to chase costly Olympic dream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: To help off-set travel and training costs for local Olympics hopeful Matt Josa, visit here. The Queens University pool sits peaceful and pristine during the program's off-season. Except for one man's furious butterfly stroke. "I love the aspect of it basically being just me and...