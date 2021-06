UNITED STATES—There is no reason why gambling, both online and in-person, cannot be a perfectly healthy and enjoyable pastime, so long as you do so responsibly. However, as with any hobby or pastime, you run the risk of unhealthy obsession, causing you to invest too much of your money, time, or both, into the hobby, and this is where gambling, like any hobby, can become dangerous. To help avoid such a situation from happening, this article aims to guide you through a process that should allow you to safely enjoy gambling as a hobby and avoid any practices that would let it become something more sinister.