CANADA STOCKS-TSX hits record high on strong earnings, energy stocks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 17 days ago

(Updates prices, adds sector details)

May 27 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index touched a record high on Thursday as better-than-expected quarterly profits from major lenders helped drive gains in most sectors, while shares of energy producers shrugged off a decline in oil prices.

* Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce rose 0.7% and 1.3%, respectively, while Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.2%.

* The energy sector climbed 0.9% as U.S. crude prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.2%.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (13:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.22 points, or 0.25%, at 19,794.69.

* Canada’s trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said.

* The financials sector gained 0.7%. The industrials sector rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4% as gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,893.2 an ounce.

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 101 issues declined for a 1.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Enerplus Corp, which jumped 2.5%, and Canaccord Genuity Group , which rose 2.4%.

* Endeavour Silver Corp fell 2.9%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Village Farms International Inc, down 2.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Great-West Lifeco, Sun Life Financial and Blackberry Ltd .

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 70 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 37.71 million shares. (Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

