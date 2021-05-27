Not so hot: Memorial Day weekend forecast for Cape Cod
While many signs point to a busy summer on Cape Cod this year, the weather forecast for the unofficial kickoff weekend isn't getting into the spirit. According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion for our peninsula, after a nice day Thursday, "a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern then looks to take hold for Friday into the Memorial Day Weekend, with periods of rain and cooler than average temperatures."www.capecodtimes.com