Build Muscle With 8 Proven Intensity Boosting Strategies by Coach Matt Hartsky, CSCS, PES, CPT. There is nothing worse than training hard and eating right, only to feel like you aren’t making any gains in size or strength. Once you reach the point in your training where you have built a solid base of strength and have polished your technique on the majority of your exercises, it may be time to increase intensity so you can continue to see steady progress. Boosting your training intensity will allow you to increase the time under tension for your target muscle groups and promote full muscle fiber motor recruitment.