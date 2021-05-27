Cancel
New Orleans, LA

LSU Health New Orleans describes a causal mechanism of link between cancer and obesity

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

New Orleans, LA - A review study led by Maria D. Sanchez-Pino, PhD, an assistant research professor in the departments of Interdisciplinary Oncology and Genetics at LSU Health New Orleans' School of Medicine and Stanley S. Scott Cancer Center, advances knowledge about the connection between obesity-associated inflammation and cancer. The researchers suggest that inflammatory cells with immunosuppressive properties may act as a critical biological link between obesity and cancer risk, progression, and metastasis. The paper is published in the June 2021 issue of Obesity, available here.

www.eurekalert.org
