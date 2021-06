Bridgewater PD Photo Credit: Bridgewater PD Facebook

Several Bridgewater streets were closed for an accident investigation.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Union Avenue at Chimney Rock Road around 2 a.m., RLS Media reports.

Police did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for comment.

The Somerset County Prosecutor's Office was apparently called to the scene.

