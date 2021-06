2021 All-Class 1 District 4 baseball team

LINCOLN–(NU Athletics June 10)–Nebraska outside hitter Lexi Sun has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team that was announced on Thursday. A native of Encinitas, California, Sun carries a 3.51 GPA, and she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies last December. Sun earned AVCA Second-Team All-America accolades, as well as All-Big Ten First Team and AVCA All-North Region honors after leading the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and posting 2.21 digs per set. Sun was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week during the season.