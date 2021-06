Supplies of the Pfizer vaccine are set to reduce during the rest of this month, increasing the likelihood of a delay to the 21 June lifting of restrictions, it has emerged. In a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock this week, his Scottish counterpart Humza Yousaf revealed supplies of the BioNTech jab are set to be “particularly tight over the next few weeks”, making it more difficult for the rollout to be sped up to meet demand.