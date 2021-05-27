Blue Mountain High School seniors of the week

Laura Laughlin, a senior enrolled in the college preparatory curriculum, is a daughter of Robyne Faust, Orwigsburg. Laura has been a member of the cross country, swimming, diving, and track and field teams. She is a current captain of both the swimming and track and field teams. Over the last four years, she has volunteered with the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization and the Deer Lake Bingo. Laura plans to attend Shippensburg University to continue her athletic career with the cross country and track and field teams.