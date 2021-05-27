Acer's new Chromebook lineup includes one with a giant 17.3-inch screen

If you’ve followed along here at Chrome Unboxed for any amount of time, you generally have the feel for what product cycles feel like. Devices begin in the Chromium Repositories and begin branching off from a singular source based on a new chipset. Take the new Tiger Lake 11th-gen Intel Chromebooks we’re just now seeing hit the market as an example. These devices are all built on a baseboard code named ‘Volteer’ and we can trace the genesis of all these devices back to that board starting all the way back in September of 2019. Though we normally would expect those devices to have started arriving late in 2020 or early 2021, things were pushed back a bit by the pandemic.