Acer's new Chromebook lineup includes one with a giant 17.3-inch screen

By N. Ingraham
Engadget
 18 days ago

Ahead of Computex next week, Acer is announcing a slew of new laptops, including four new Chromebooks. Easily the most unusual of the batch is Acer's Chromebook 317, which includes a massive 17.3-inch display. 17-inch laptops have popped up occasionally over the last decade and change, but they're definitely niche devices; Acer says this is the first Chromebook with a screen that large, and I'm not able to come up with an example to contradict them.

www.engadget.com
