Acer's Triton 500 SE packs gaming power in a more refined body

Acer’s Special Edition range of gaming laptops are designed to cram the power of a monster machine into a more refined body. Six months after announcing the Triton 300 SE, the company is busting out the Triton 500 SE, promising that same blend of respectable looks and gonzo power. The Triton 500 SE can be specced with an 11th-generation Core i9, RTX 3080 graphics and 64GB of RAM. Despite that, Acer says that you can still squeeze up to 12 hours of battery life from the thing, and it’s hardly a chunky space-hog, either. Naturally, the machine is aimed at the power crowd, with up to 4TB storage suitable for games or, more likely, video and graphics files.