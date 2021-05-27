2021 All-Class 3 District 11 baseball team

The 2021 GameTimeCT All-State Baseball team. Compiled by Scott Ericson and Pete Paguaga. Photos are Hearst Connecticut Media or submitted. Designed by Pete Paguaga. Stats: The senior lefty made national news this season with a 30.1 inning hitless streak across five straight starts. … He also finished his high school career on a 49.2 scoreless inning streak. … He went 9-0 with 135 strikeouts in 55.2 innings, allowed just nine hits and finished with a 0.16 ERA. … Mozzicato did it with the bat too, hitting .476 with a 1.198 OPS, 25 RBIs and 32 runs scored. He led East Catholic to a 25-0 record, the Class M state championship — first in program history since 1997 — and to the No. 1 spot in the GameTimeCT media poll.