TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $88 mln to $15,862.0 week ending May 21

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
 17 days ago

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $88 million to $15,862.0 million in the week ending May 21, compared to $15,774.5 million in the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 21 Held by the State $15,862.0 mln $15,774.5 mln 0.5 Bank of Pakistan Held by $7,153.9 mln $7,135.8 mln 0.2 commercial banks Total $23,015.9 mln $22,910.3 mln 4.5 During the week ending May 21, State Banks reserves increase $88 million due to official inflows, the central bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)

