TABLE - Pakistan reserves increase $88 mln to $15,862.0 week ending May 21

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's financial institutions saw expanded balance sheets in the first quarter of this year, official data showed. The country's financial institutions saw their combined assets increase 9.5 percent year on year to 364.62 trillion yuan (about 57.1 trillion U.S. dollars) by the end of Q1, while their combined liabilities rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier to 331.6 trillion yuan, data from the People's Bank of China showed.