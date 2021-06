Ben Affleck greeted the paparazzi set up outside of Jennifer Lopez’s Los Angeles mansion with an enigmatic smirk. The actor proved his rekindled romance with the singer is still going strong as he was photographed leaving her home in his car on Wednesday morning taking in the fresh air with the windows rolled all the way down, which also provided the paparazzi with a clear shot of the star as he drove back to his own Pacific Palisades mansion. While at first Affleck looked distressed to see all the cameras waiting for him outside, he quickly turned that frown into what looked like a subtly pleased smile.