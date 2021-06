This week started our enrichment opportunities at Lincoln Middle School. Our K-2 students enrolled in the “Under the Sea” Art Camp discussed what they know about the ocean and why it is different from other bodies of water. The discussion was focused around turtles so the students learned about different types of turtles in our community and watched a video on sea turtles. Following the video, the student’s learned about the term “texture” and how it is used in artwork. The students then created tissue paper turtles where the overlapping created the illusion of texture. Students then had the opportunity to use clay and discuss applying real texture to their sea turtles shell!