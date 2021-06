City of Greenville elected officials and staff were saddened to learn of the death of Trude Heller, wife of Max Heller, who served as Greenville’s mayor from 1971 to 1979. The Hellers first met outside Vienna, Austria in 1937 and reconnected years later in the United States after escaping from Nazi-occupied Austria. Max convinced Trude, who was living in New York with her mother, to visit Greenville, where he was working at a shirt factory. The Hellers married in 1942 in a ceremony on Main Street.