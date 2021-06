Ashleigh Barty (1) meets Magda Linette in the second round of the 2021 French Open on Thursday, June 3nd 2021. Will Magda Linette be able to get a huge win under her belt as she looks to make her way to the third round here in Paris or will Ashleigh Barty be able to recover fast enough in her leg to ensure she is at her best coming into this tight match in the second round of the 2021 French Open?