Facebook lifts ban on posts claiming COVID-19 was man-made

By Ryan Lovelace
Washington Times
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook has removed its ban on posts about COVID-19’s origin as being man-made or manufactured, which the company previously said was a “debunked claim.”. The social network began deleting claims about COVID-19’s origins as man-made in February 2021 but decided to change its policy on Wednesday. “In light of ongoing...

www.washingtontimes.com
